Crime Police: Mass. man fled at 130 mph, accidentally pulled into NH state police lot Gabriel Lima, 24, of Lawrence, eventually crashed the vehicle before being arrested on a slew of charges, including aggravated DUI, according to police.

A Massachusetts man tried to evade New Hampshire State Police by unknowingly pulling into a trooper barracks amid a high-speed chase Friday night, investigators said.

Gabriel Lima, 24, of Lawrence, is facing several charges after allegedly reaching speeds of 130 mph as he traveled on Interstate-93 in Concord.

According to New Hampshire State Police, a trooper spotted the vehicle just before 10:30 p.m. allegedly traveling northbound at 109 mph and swerving erratically. The trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver allegedly increased its speed and took Exit 2 into Concord, according to officials.

That trooper lost sight of the car, but another trooper leaving the Troop D barracks spotted a vehicle stop on the side of the road by the barracks and shut its lights off, according to police.

The trooper realized that it was the vehicle that had allegedly just fled, but when the operator saw the officer, he started driving again and turned in towards the barracks parking lot, according to officials.

“It appeared, however, that the operator then saw the State Police sign and realized where he was,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “He turned back out of the parking lot and another attempt was made to stop the vehicle. Once again, the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.”

Investigators said the car allegedly continued to operate erratically and at varying speeds as it attempted to elude troopers, and crossed a median on two occasions. The car came to a stop when it struck a concrete curb on Manchester Street in Concord and crashed on the Merrimack River Bridge, according to officials.

Police said Lima was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later charged with aggravated DUI, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, operating without a license (a subsequent offense), and crossing a median. He will be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on July 20.

No other vehicles were struck or damaged in the incident.