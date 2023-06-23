Crime Police testing white powder found in South Boston playground A needle and a glove were also discovered near the substance, which was labeled "Vitamin C ascorbic acid powder."

Boston police are investigating after baggies of white powder, a needle, and a glove were discovered at a South Boston playground.

According to a WBZ News report, a woman caring for a 15-month-old child spotted the suspicious items on the ground at Medal of Honor Park Wednesday afternoon as children played nearby. Police were reportedly planning to test the substance, which was labeled “Vitamin C ascorbic acid powder.”

The woman who found the items, a nanny named Candice Dolor, told WBZ she called over some other nannies to get their take on what the substance could be. The group guarded the paraphernalia while one of them called local police. An officer remained at the park “for quite some time” after the incident, according to WBZ.

Dolor told the news outlet, “This is supposed to be a safe spot for [children] and today, it wasn’t.” In the report, she also cautioned parents and caregivers to be aware of their surroundings.

“Now it’s not just somebody walking around you that you have to be aware of, you have to be aware of what’s on the ground, especially with little kids that touch everything,” said Dolor.