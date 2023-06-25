N.H. woman latest to be charged for activities on Jan. 6

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Bristol, New Hampshire, woman was arrested Friday in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI’s Boston office.
Cindy Young is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings, according to officials.
Young’s alleged presence inside the Capitol building was confirmed by conversations, videos, and photos, according to Boston 25 News. Young was taken into custody without incident, according to officials.
Young was pictured at the pick-up location for six buses organized by the “Super Happy Fun America” group and holding a Trump flag, according to the news outlet. She was interviewed by NTD News before she boarded the bus to Washington D.C., and said America was “at a crossroads,” Boston 25 News reported.
Young is shown entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors at around 2:22 p.m., according to officials.
“After entering, Young traveled through varying areas of the Capitol. Young came into possession of a Trump 2020 and an American flag,” according to court documents, Boston 25 News reported.
Young is the 26th person to be arrested by the Boston FBI in connection with the events of Jan. 6.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.