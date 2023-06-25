Crime N.H. woman latest to be charged for activities on Jan. 6 Cindy Young of Bristol was taken into custody without incident, according to officials.

A Bristol, New Hampshire, woman was arrested Friday in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI’s Boston office.

Cindy Young is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings, according to officials.

#BREAKING: The #FBI has arrested Cindy Young, of Bristol, NH, today for her alleged actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on 1/6/21, bringing the total number of people we've arrested from our area of responsibility to 26. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) June 23, 2023

Young’s alleged presence inside the Capitol building was confirmed by conversations, videos, and photos, according to Boston 25 News. Young was taken into custody without incident, according to officials.

Young was pictured at the pick-up location for six buses organized by the “Super Happy Fun America” group and holding a Trump flag, according to the news outlet. She was interviewed by NTD News before she boarded the bus to Washington D.C., and said America was “at a crossroads,” Boston 25 News reported.

Advertisement:

Young is shown entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors at around 2:22 p.m., according to officials.

“After entering, Young traveled through varying areas of the Capitol. Young came into possession of a Trump 2020 and an American flag,” according to court documents, Boston 25 News reported.

Young is the 26th person to be arrested by the Boston FBI in connection with the events of Jan. 6.