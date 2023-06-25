Crime Three elderly people found stabbed, beaten to death in Newton home Authorities are asking residents in the area to check security camera footage for any suspicious activity and to remain vigilant to possible threats as police search for a suspect. An investigator ducks under police tape as he leaves a home on Broadway Street in Newton. The investigator is at a crime scene where three elderly people were found dead in an "apparent homicide" Sunday morning. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Authorities are searching for the person or persons responsible for killing three elderly people who were found stabbed and beaten to death in a Newton home Sunday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.

Just before 10:15 a.m., Newton police were called to a home on Broadway Street where they found three elderly people dead “from an apparent homicide,” the DA’s office said in a press release. Authorities believe the three victims lived at the Nonantum neighborhood home in which their bodies were found.

Later on Sunday, the DA’s office clarified that the victims died from stab wounds and blunt force trauma. Authorities’ preliminary investigation uncovered signs of forced entry into the home.

3 elderly people found dead inside Newton home in 'apparent homicide' https://t.co/hntt9VnEpV pic.twitter.com/LjDKcGA0Ko — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 25, 2023

The homicide investigation so far

“Investigators…have been actively investigating and following leads throughout the day, including investigating another attempted break-in at Brookside Avenue, about a half mile from the location of the death investigation that was reported to police this morning,” the DA’s office wrote Sunday night.

Advertisement:

That attempted break-in happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, the DA’s office said. It is unclear which incident happened first and whether the two incidents are related.

No arrests have been made in connection with the killings. As it doesn’t appear to be a targeted attack, authorities are concerned about the safety of people in the neighborhood.

“I am very concerned with such a violent crime taking place whereas this individual or individuals are still at large,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said during a press conference Sunday night.

During the press conference, Middlesex DA Marian Ryan confirmed that two of the victims were celebrating their 50th anniversary this weekend.

“As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day, but to have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic,” she said.

The third victim was a family member of the couple, Ryan said.

The person who found the bodies knew the victims, but they have yet to be positively identified, the DA’s office said Sunday night. Authorities are not releasing their names at this time.

Crime scene sealed off in Newton at a home on Broadway which is on the Watertown/Waltham line…homicide detectives and Middlesex County DA are here described by seasoned sources as “gruesome and shocking”awaiting update from the DA #7News pic.twitter.com/Hu2l9eNXVg — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 25, 2023

Authorities ask for help

“We are asking residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville areas to check any video from their home and notify police of anything unusual the cameras may have captured,” the DA’s office wrote Sunday night.

Advertisement:

The DA’s office described the investigation as “very active,” and pictures from the scene show that police have set up canopies and blocked off a portion of Broadway Street while they investigate.

“We really need the public’s help with respect to this incident,” Ryan said during the press conference.

The DA’s office is also asking residents to immediately report any suspicious activity to Newton police at 617-796-2123.

“We are asking people to remain vigilant,” Ryan said during the press conference. “Tonight is the night to lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that.”

Ryan said residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, and that Newton police will have additional patrols working throughout the evening and into Monday.

“We won’t rest until we found out who did this and we find justice for the victims,” Carmichael said during the press conference.