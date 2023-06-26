Crime 40-year-old arrested for BPD cruiser vandalism had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, armed robbery The Roxbury man allegedly threw objects at the cruiser before jumping on the hood and kicking in the windshield.

Boston police arrested a man in the early hours of Sunday morning after he allegedly threw objects at a parked police cruiser before jumping onto the hood and shattering the windshield.

Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer said she saw a man walking toward her parked cruiser near 115 Southampton St. in Roxbury, appearing agitated as he yelled profanities and picked up what appeared to be a rock or a piece of a brick and threw it at her cruiser, according to a release.

The suspect then picked up another object and struck the cruiser a second time, police said.

As the officer got out of the car, the man jumped up on the hood and started kicking the front windshield, causing it to shatter, police allege.

The officer deployed her pepper spray and called for other units to assist, leading the suspect to get down from the cruiser.

The suspect — identified as Angel DeJesus, 40, of Roxbury — received treatment for exposure to the pepper spray before police arrested him on charges of malicious destruction of property.

Police also learned that DeJesus had been wanted on three outstanding warrants — the first out of Suffolk Superior Court for aggravated assault, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery; the second out of Quincy Court for assault and battery on a household or family member; and the third out of Boston Municipal Court for aggravated assault and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

DeJesus was to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.