Crime Middleborough 18-year-old charged with attempted murder in triple stabbing One of the stabbing victims was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A Middleborough teenager has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing three other teens early on Saturday, police said.

Jayden Wainwright, 18, faces charges of attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a press release.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, police received a 911 call reporting multiple people stabbed near the power lines on Wall Street, according to the release. Upon their arrival, officers found two 19-year-old Carver men suffering from stab wounds.

One of the men had multiple stab wounds to his torso and was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition, Perkins said. The other had multiple stab wounds to his leg, and he was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

Perkins said a “private citizen” brought a third victim, a 15-year-old Middleborough boy with a stab wound to the leg, to Tobey Hospital in Wareham.

Witnesses told WCVB that the stabbings happened during a bonfire celebrating the end of the school year.

Wainwright was taken into police custody following an investigation, Perkins said. He was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail and is being held at the Plymouth County House of Correction, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation, and police said additional individuals may face charges.

Wainwright was scheduled for arraignment in Wareham District Court on Monday. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney.