Police: Wrong-way driver facing charges after causing fiery 5-vehicle wreck in New Hampshire

A wrong-way driver caused a five-car crash while under the influence, injuring multiple people Saturday night on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire, according to police.

New Hampshire State Police responded to reports of a car driving in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of the highway just after 10:30 p.m., a release notes.

The car soon struck another vehicle near Exit 7W, and by the time police arrived, they found the wrong-way driver entrapped as her Subaru Impreza caught fire, they said.

Troopers extricated the driver from the car and identified her as a 29-year-old woman from Litchfield, New Hampshire.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was headed north in the southbound lanes when she collided with a pickup truck in the left lane, causing three other vehicles to crash into them, police said.

The driver and the passenger of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries, and the occupants of another vehicle sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

The woman driving the Subaru was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries as well.

The crash shut down southbound lanes between exits 7W and 7E for about three-and-a-half hours, authorities noted.

Nashua police, fire, and EMS assisted at the scene, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The Litchfield woman will face aggravated driving under the influence and reckless conduct charges in Hillsborough Superior Court in July.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Harkonen at [email protected] or 603-223-8308.

