Crime Newton murders: A complete timeline of the case New details came to light Tuesday surrounding the brutal killings of three elderly Newton residents inside their home. Gilda "Jill" D'Amore, Bruno D'Amore, and Lucia Arpino were killed inside their Newton home.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Monday that police had arrested Christopher Ferguson in connection with the brutal killings of three elderly Newton residents that occurred over the weekend. Gilda “Jill” D’Amore, 73; her husband, Bruno D’Amore, 74; and her mother, Lucia Arpino, 97, were found dead inside their Broadway home Sunday.

The victims are being remembered as dedicated, loving members of their church and the wider Newton community. Ferguson had no known connection with the victims, Ryan said.

Below, find a complete timeline of the case so far. All information is based on announcements made by Ryan’s office and Newton police unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, June 24

Bruno and Gilda D’Amore go out to dinner from approximately 6 to 8:30 p.m., according to a statement of probable cause obtained by Boston.com. A neighbor visits with Arpino during that time and leaves shortly before the couple returns home.

A person whose name has not been made public meets up with Ferguson at about 8 p.m. They go to a Target in Watertown and the Arsenal Mall. He tells the person that he wants to go to a specific liquor store, which is out of business. They then drive by an apartment on California Street in Newton that Ferguson was interested in renting. They proceed to a Shaw’s in Newton and go back to Ferguson’s house, according to the document.

Ferguson picks up liquor from his house and comes out with two suitcases and a shopping bag containing dirty laundry. They go to the unidentified person’s house at around 9 p.m., and the person agrees to wash Ferguson’s laundry. The two have an argument, and Ferguson leaves at approximately 10:36 p.m. He takes with him everything that he came with except the clothes in the laundry, according to the document.

The D’Amores speak with their adult daughter by phone at about 9:30 p.m., according to the document.

Sunday, June 25

Christopher Ferguson, the suspect in the Newton triple homicide. – Facebook

At approximately 5:20 a.m., security video from 455 Albemarle Road, which is less than a half-mile from where the victims lived and about 100 yards from Ferguson’s Washington Street home, shows a man with no shirt and no shoes walking with what appears to be a “staggering gait.” Newton police are later shown the video, and several officers identify Ferguson, who is known to them.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., an unknown person attempts to break into a home on Brookside Avenue, less than a mile from where the killings occurred. Authorities do not know if this incident is related.

At approximately 10:14 a.m., Newton police receive a call from a close friend and neighbor of the victims. Bruno and Gilda D’Amore were scheduled to renew their wedding vows to celebrate their 50th anniversary at Sacred Heart and Our Lady’s Collaborative, a church in Newton. When they did not arrive for the service, their friend went to their house. She entered the house and found the three victims. They are pronounced dead at the house at 10:20 a.m.

Investigators find that all three suffered from knife injuries and blunt force trauma. Gilda D’Amore suffered more than 30 injuries, primarily to the upper part of her body and her head. Arpino is found with a knife embedded in her body, according to the statement of probable cause.

Investigators find obvious signs of struggle in one of the bedrooms. This included broken furniture and a crystal paperweight covered in blood. A knife with red-brown stains is found in the kitchen.

Investigators find evidence of a forced entry in the basement. They find one of the windows open and a number of other windows with their screens pried off and removed. The door of the garage is also found open. One of the torn window screens is found near the garage.

Forensic specialists process the floor outside the bedroom where the struggle took place. They use Leuco Crystal Violet (LCV), a chemical that allows them to see non-visible blood stains. The LCV reveals bare footprints on a ceramic tile, which investigators gather to help identify a suspect.

They also find what appears to be marks consistent with blood dripping from an object near the footprints.

Police canvass the area. They find a pair of boots on a porch on Albemarle Street that do not belong to the residents who live there. The size of the boots is consistent with the size of the bare footprints found in the home on Broadway. They also find a suitcase and backpack at two different locations. The backpack, which is found in a field, contains identification information for Ferguson.

On Sunday evening, Ryan and other officials hold a press conference in Newton. Officials ask residents to check any video from their homes for suspicious activity. They describe the investigation as “very active” and tell residents to lock their doors and windows.

It is unclear if the following events, sourced from the statement of probable cause, occurred on Sunday or Monday.

Officers locate Ferguson at his home on Washington Street, where he lives with his sister. Officers find that Ferguson has a “sliced-open” cut on his right hand. The injury is described as fresh and consistent with him holding a knife in that hand. Ferguson allegedly tries to hide the injury from police. Officers also observe that the bottoms of Ferguson’s feet are dirty.

Ferguson’s sister tells police that his recent behavior has been erratic. Officers apply for a Section 12 evaluation, which concerns the emergency restraint and hospitalization of people posing risk of serious harm because of mental illness. Ferguson is brought to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

He is evaluated at the hospital and held on a 72-hour Section 12 commitment.

Monday, June 26

The Middlesex DA’s office released these photos of the Newton residents killed Sunday. From left, Gilda “Jill” D’Amore, 73; her mother, Lucia Arpino, 97; and her husband, Bruno D’Amore, 74. – Middlesex DA, Handout

Just before 10 a.m., leaders from Our Lady’s send a letter to the church community identifying the victims.

Police maintain a presence around the home where the victims were found and continue searching the area.

The autopsy for Gilda D’Amore is completed. It is determined that she died by homicide.

Late Monday afternoon, forensic specialists are able to match one of the footprints taken from the tile with an impression taken from Ferguson. Police obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Ferguson is arrested at around 7:30 p.m. while hospitalized.

Ryan holds another press conference announcing that Ferguson is charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and burglary. She said she expects Ferguson to face additional charges once the other two autopsies are complete.

Tuesday, June 27

Christopher Ferguson’s defense attorney, Dmitry Lev, arrives for the arraignment in Newton District Court.

Framingham Public Schools confirm to The Boston Globe that Ferguson worked as a campus aide for two years until this March.

Neighbors of the Ferguson family tell the Globe that he was seen wandering around the neighborhood in recent weeks, but did not show any signs of violence. They say that Ferguson’s family tried to get him mental health care. He was reportedly hospitalized around June 10 but was back home by June 20.

Ferguson is scheduled to be arraigned around noon in Newton District Court. It is delayed with reports that Ferguson was having a medical episode, according to WJAR.

An ambulance arrives outside the courthouse but leaves without Ferguson.

Ferguson is arraigned at 2 p.m. He does not appear in the courtroom and is instead held in another room. Swearing can be heard from a courtroom computer before it is muted, according to WJAR.

Through an attorney, Ferguson pleads not guilty. He is ordered held without bail. Ferguson is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.