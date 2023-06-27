Police looking to identify individual in connection with Dorchester stabbing

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in connection to a non-fatal stabbing in Dorchester.
Police released two photos of the male (below). The stabbing took place at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday near 338 Blue Hill Ave, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line, 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
