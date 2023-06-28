Crime Barnstable police arrest 16-year-old in connection with Cape Cod shootings The teen is facing a number of charges after police determined he was "directly involved" in two recent shootings on Cape Cod.

Cape Cod officials have arrested a 16-year-old Hyannis boy in connection with two recent shootings that left multiple people injured.

Barnstable police said in a statement that the unidentified teen was arrested early on Tuesday for his alleged roles in the shootings, which occurred on May 27 at the Craigville Beach parking lot and on Sunday near Main Street and High School Road.

The teen is facing charges that include two counts of assault to murder with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, and accessory before and after the fact, according to Barnstable police.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Barnstable Juvenile Court and detained pending a dangerousness hearing on July 12, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

In the May 27 incident, two males told police they were shot at while parked in the Craigville Beach parking lot at about 8:30 p.m., according to Barnstable police. One of the males sustained minor injuries from broken glass, police said.

Sunday’s shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., and officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the legs. He was later flown to a Boston-area hospital for further treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators found a damaged vehicle nearby that “apparently fled” the scene of the shooting and crashed into two uninvolved vehicles, Barnstable police said, adding that two suspects fled the area on foot.

Further investigation indicated that the 16-year-old Hyannis teen was “directly involved” in both shootings, according to police.

The Barnstable Police Department said it is working with other Cape Cod police agencies, Massachusetts State Police, and the DA’s office to find and arrest other individuals involved in the shootings. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Det. Kyle Phelan at 508-778-3874 or [email protected]