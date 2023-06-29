Taunton teen charged for racist, homophobic graffiti found at a home and on a synagogue

Newsletter Signup
Taunton police have charged a 15-year-old Taunton male for allegedly spray-painting homophobic and racist graffiti at a home and a synagogue earlier this month.
On June 16, police responded to a home on Everett Street and discovered homophobic and racist graffiti spray-painted on a recycling bin and a vehicle.
Soon after, police were called to Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton on Winthrop Street. There, they found a swastika and “other hateful references” spray-painted on the side of the synagogue.
The vandalisms looked similar, police said.
Police charged the teen with property damage to intimidate, malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, and two counts of vandalism, they said in a press release Thursday. He has been summonsed to appear in Taunton Juvenile Court at a later date.
