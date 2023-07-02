Boston police investigate double shooting in Roxbury

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double shooting that left one man dead just after midnight Saturday in Roxbury, according to a statement.
Police responded to a report of a person shot at 27 McGreevey Way, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot.
Police said both victims were taken to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The other’s injuries were found to be non-life threatening, according to the statement.
Boston police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.