Crime Boston police investigate double shooting in Roxbury One man died and the other's injuries were not life-threatening, according to officials.

Boston police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double shooting that left one man dead just after midnight Saturday in Roxbury, according to a statement.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at 27 McGreevey Way, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot.

Police said both victims were taken to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The other’s injuries were found to be non-life threatening, according to the statement.

Boston police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.