Crime Medford police trying to identify assault suspect Anyone with information is asked to call Medford police detectives at 781-391-6767.

A man allegedly grabbed a woman and struck her several times late Sunday night while she was out walking in Medford, and police have since released a photo and video of a suspect.

Around 10:45 p.m., the woman was walking near the intersection of Boston Avenue and College Avenue when she realized a man was following her, she told police.

She made it to the end of Royall and Main streets when the man allegedly ran up and grabbed her, striking her several times.

They struggled briefly, as the woman fought back and screamed loudly until the suspect fled down Royall Street toward College Avenue, police said.

The woman was reportedly taken to a hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

She described the suspect as a Black man, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build, police said. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, dark jeans, and black and white sneakers at the time of the incident.

Police released a video and photo of the alleged perpetrator below. Anyone with information related to the incident or knowledge of the identity of the suspect is asked to call Medford police detectives at 781-391-6767. In the event of an emergency, authorities remind the public to dial 911.

As part of the investigation into the incident, Medford police have requested that anyone with surveillance footage in proximity to the incident — the Somerville area of Ball Square, Boston Avenue and College Avenue, and Royall and Main streets in Medford — contact authorities.