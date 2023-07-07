Brockton man arrested for September murder of 26-year-old in Roxbury

Newsletter Signup
Boston police arrested a Brockton man this week for the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old in Roxbury last fall.
Officers arrested 21-year-old Adornous Hazelwood in Brockton on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. on an outstanding warrant for the murder of Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, according to a press release from the police department.
Hazelwood, who was expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, faces multiple charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed robbery, police said.
On Sept. 29, around 6:05 p.m., police responded to the report of a person shot near 625 Shawmut Ave. and found Moreta-Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police continue to ask that anyone with information related to this shooting contact detectives at 617-343-4470.
The community can also submit tips anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
