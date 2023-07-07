Crime Man killed in Dorchester shooting Authorities ask that anyone with information related to the shooting call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4470.

Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Dorchester late Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 5 Leyland St. shortly before noon for a report of a person shot, according to a release. The victim, who officers found suffering from gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim. No further details were immediately available.

Authorities ask that anyone with information related to the shooting call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4470.

The community can also submit tips anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

The Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team provides free, private support 24/7 at 617-431-0125 for anyone who may need to talk to someone about this or other potentially distressing events in the community, police added.