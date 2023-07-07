Crime Police: Standoff ends, man accused of shooting family members arrested "We were on scene for about 13 hours and during that time he shot at police several times," said Lt. Sean Murtha.

After a nearly 13-hour standoff, Worcester police arrested a man accused of shooting two family members earlier on Friday, according to CBS News Boston.

The standoff ended when the suspect exited the home and was placed into custody, according to the news outlet.

Police were dispatched to the home at 8:38 a.m. Friday, after they received a report about the shooting, according to a Worcester police statement on Facebook.

When they arrived, police say the suspect, a 21-year-old man, allegedly fired at officers and ran back into the residence.

No officers were hit, but the two victims, one male and one female, are being treated at a local hospital, according to officials. There is no immediate word on their condition, police said.

Police advised the public to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

“Again in a situation like this, time is on our side generally,” Murtha told CBS News Boston Friday afternoon. “We want to slow things down, we want to do everything we can to make a peaceful resolution.”