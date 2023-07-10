Crime Person of interest sent to hospital for evaluation as authorities investigate 4 suspected arson fires in Concord No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Police and fire officials are investigating four “suspicious” fires that they say were intentionally set Sunday in Concord.

Concord police and fire responded to Beede Swim Center at 498 Walden St. for reports of a fire around noon, according to a release from the Concord Fire Department.

Fire crews found two fires, one behind the center and one in front.

Around 12:30 p.m., crews received another report of a fire at the U.S. Post Office at 34 Walden St. and at 1 p.m., a report of a fourth fire at a shed on National Park property at 955 Lexington Road, officials said.

No one reported injuries as a result of any of the fires, officials added.

Items that were possibly related to the fires were found outside of Concord District Court, and authorities located a person of interest in Arlington later in the day. The person of interest was sent to an area hospital for evaluation in connection with the case, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in another release.

The woman, who authorities have not yet publicly identified, has not been charged as of Monday, but authorities are consulting with prosecutors.

An investigation remains ongoing by Concord police and fire; Arlington police; the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office; National Park Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and U.S. Postal Inspectors.