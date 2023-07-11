Crime Man arrested at Logan after allegedly threatening stranger with knife Emmanuel Tamba, 29, allegedly had a 4-inch paring knife on him when officers arrested him.

A Lynn man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife at Logan Airport.

Emmanuel Tamba, 29, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and threats to commit a crime.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on July 6 in Logan Airport’s Terminal C, according to MassLive, which first reported the arrest.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio confirmed that troopers responded to a report of a man with a knife. A woman told troopers that the man was holding the knife in his hand and had threatened her, according to Procopio.

Advertisement:

The woman was uninjured, he said.

Tamba — who reportedly had no prior connection to the woman — allegedly had a 4-inch paring knife on him when officers arrested him, according to MassLive. He was arraigned last Thursday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court, the news outlet reported.

Tamba’s attorney was not immediately reachable for comment.