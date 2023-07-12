Crime Police seek group on scooters caught on video robbing, assaulting gas station attendant in Revere An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information related to the incident can call Revere police at 781-286-8340.

A group of people riding on motorized scooters robbed and assaulted a gas station attendant in Revere earlier this month, video footage shows.

Revere police responded to the scene at the Gulf service station at 485 Broadway on Friday, July 7, just before 9 p.m., department social media posts noted.

The station employee told police that the group pulled up to the pumps on motorized scooters and bought fuel for some of the vehicles.

After pumping the fuel for them, the attendant started walking back toward the station office when a few members of the group assaulted him from behind and grabbed an unknown amount of cash from his pocket, police said.

Advertisement:

They assaulted the employee again as he entered the office, police noted.

The group then fled the scene on their scooters, heading northbound on Broadway.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information related to the incident can call Revere police at 781-286-8340.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the keyword, REVEREPD, then adding a space and typing any relevant information to 947411.

See below for video and photos of the incident, as shared by Revere police: