Crime Man stabbed at Gardner Planet Fitness gym says attack was random The suspect is facing assault charges.

A man sustained serious injuries in what he says was a random stabbing at a Planet Fitness gym in Gardner on Wednesday morning.

Daniel Harris, the 43-year-old victim, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, identified by state police as Lennox Nunez, 28, allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle but was promptly apprehended and arrested by a state trooper, who pulled him over and found an “edged weapon” in his car.

“I never said anything to the guy, he never said anything to me, just jumped me and ran off,” Harris told CBS Boston.

Nunez has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and is being held in local police custody with bail set at $50,000. His defense attorney maintains that the facts of the altercation are “in dispute.”

Gym employees rushed to help Harris after the attack. They bandaged his wound and were able to record the suspect’s license plate number before he drove away. Planet Fitness is cooperating with Gardner police’s investigation, according to a press release.

Harris told 7news the incident hasn’t deterred him from exercising at Planet Fitness. “I’m not going to let anybody like that stop me from going to a place I love and work out,” he said.