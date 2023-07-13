Crime

New Bedford man fatally shot in Myles Standish State Forest

State police are investigating.

By Chloe Courtney Bohl

A New Bedford man was fatally shot in Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz shared on Twitter. Cruz also said that the attack was not random and the public is not in danger.

Aponte-Flores was found in a park area of the state forest with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth before being pronounced dead. A bystander told WCVB that she administered CPR to Aponte-Flores before first responders arrived.

Plymouth police took a suspect into custody on Wednesday afternoon, they said in a Facebook post, but subsequently released them after concluding they were not the shooter. 

State police are now handling the investigation, which was still active as of Thursday morning, according to police spokesman David Procopio.