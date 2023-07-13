Crime ‘A nightmare’: 12-year-old boy shot dead in Mattapan "We're doing all we can to combat gun violence," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. A 12-year-old boy was shot dead inside a home at 35 Fessenden St. Thursday afternoon. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Mayor Michelle Wu walk in front of the home where the shooting happened. John Tlumacki

A 12-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a Mattapan home Thursday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Late Thursday night, Boston police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Mattapan resident Walter Hendrick in connection with the boy’s death. They charged him with improper storage of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

As of Thursday evening, the boy’s death had not yet been ruled a homicide. Hendrick is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Friday morning.

What we know about the boy’s death so far

The boy was shot inside a home at 35 Fessenden St., police said. Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m.

Advertisement:

Police found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took him to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

Authorities have not released any other information about the incident, but Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said during a news conference they don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

“It doesn’t seem to be random right now,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said during the conference.

Pictures from the scene show Animal Control removing a dog from the home in a crate.

A 12-year-old boy was shot dead inside a 2nd floor apartment at 35 Fessenden St. Thursday afternoon. A dog was seen being carried from the home in a crate. – John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

Police radio transmissions indicate that a mother in unit two of the triple-decker reported the shooting, The Boston Globe reported. She reportedly told a dispatcher that her son had been shot in the chest.

The boy has not been identified.

Authorities said they are not far enough into their investigation to say whether the shooting was an accident, whether there were other people in the home at the time, whether police recovered a gun at the scene, or if they are searching for a suspect.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.

Boston officials react to the tragedy

“A child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday afternoon. “In the summer when our kids should be having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family.”

Advertisement:

Wu added the city would provide trauma support for people affected by the boy’s death.

Cox asked families who have old or illegal guns in their homes to turn them over to the police. “We’re doing all we can to combat gun violence,” Cox said.

“We’re here on yet another sad and tragic afternoon that, frankly, stems from, again, too many guns being on our street,” Hayden said during the conference. “Young loss of life like this is simply unacceptable.”

Share your thoughts on with gun violence in Boston Are you worried about gun violence affecting your children? (Required) Yes No Other

Have you or someone you know been affected by gun violence? Yes No Share your concerns about gun violence against youth with Boston.com. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.