‘A nightmare’: 12-year-old boy shot dead in Mattapan

A 12-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a Mattapan home Thursday afternoon, according to Boston police.
Late Thursday night, Boston police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Mattapan resident Walter Hendrick in connection with the boy’s death. They charged him with improper storage of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.
As of Thursday evening, the boy’s death had not yet been ruled a homicide. Hendrick is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Friday morning.
The boy was shot inside a home at 35 Fessenden St., police said. Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m.
Police found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took him to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.
Authorities have not released any other information about the incident, but Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said during a news conference they don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.
“It doesn’t seem to be random right now,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said during the conference.
Pictures from the scene show Animal Control removing a dog from the home in a crate.
Police radio transmissions indicate that a mother in unit two of the triple-decker reported the shooting, The Boston Globe reported. She reportedly told a dispatcher that her son had been shot in the chest.
The boy has not been identified.
Authorities said they are not far enough into their investigation to say whether the shooting was an accident, whether there were other people in the home at the time, whether police recovered a gun at the scene, or if they are searching for a suspect.
Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.
“A child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday afternoon. “In the summer when our kids should be having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family.”
Wu added the city would provide trauma support for people affected by the boy’s death.
Cox asked families who have old or illegal guns in their homes to turn them over to the police. “We’re doing all we can to combat gun violence,” Cox said.
“We’re here on yet another sad and tragic afternoon that, frankly, stems from, again, too many guns being on our street,” Hayden said during the conference. “Young loss of life like this is simply unacceptable.”
