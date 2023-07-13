Crime New Hampshire police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect Manchester police said Anthony Barahona, 26, shot a 34-year-old New Hampshire man.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a 26-year-old suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and injuring another man Wednesday afternoon.

Manchester police have not yet recovered the gun used in the incident, noting in a release that the suspect, Anthony Barahona, could be “armed and dangerous.”

Police responded to the scene in the area of 389 Front St. just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call that someone was shot.

Officers found a 34-year-old man from Manchester suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, police said. First responders took him to a nearby hospital for treatment of the injury, which police said was not life-threatening.

Police said they identified all parties involved in the shooting, adding that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police want Barahona on charges of first degree assault and reckless conduct. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Barahona’s whereabouts can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Community members can also submit anonymous tips through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

See below for photos of the suspect, as shared by Manchester police: