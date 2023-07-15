Crime Man who worked at N.H. special education school charged with sexually assaulting student, 14 The investigation began after the girl was reported missing.

The Newport, New Hampshire, Police Department arrested a man this week who had worked at a special education school in town for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

Back in June, New Hampshire State Police received a report of a missing female juvenile in the town of Lempster. The child was safely located, but the investigation into the circumstances behind her disappearance led Newport police to arrest 34-year-old Isaiah Grenier, of Newport and a paraprofessional at the primary school the child attended, on Tuesday.

Grenier is charged with “Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault, Felonious Sexual Assault, and Sexual Assault for engaging in acts of sexual penetration and sexual contact with a child under the age of sixteen,” according to the Newport police. He is also charged with two counts of “Indecent Exposure and Certain Uses of Computers Prohibited related to his electronic communications with the juvenile.”

The Granite Hill School, a private school that offers special education services to students in grades six through 12 is where Greinier was a paraprofessional and where the girl was a student, WMUR reported.

“Children and vulnerable adults and people with disabilities or vulnerabilities are at the highest risk for abuse, both physical abuse and sexual abuse, so we have to take those cases even more seriously,” Newport Police Chief Stephen A. Lee told the news station.

Grenier was held at the Sullivan County House of Corrections without bail until his arraignment in Sullivan Superior Court on Wednesday. He has been released on personal recognizance, WMUR reported.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and further charges are anticipated, Newport police said.