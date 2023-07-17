Crime 23-year-old Lowell man charged in fatal assault of his mother The investigation is ongoing.

Michael Belous, 23, faces assault and battery charges after his mother was found dead at his Lowell residence early Monday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon confirmed in a press release.

The victim, Elena Vainer of Reading, was 51.

Lowell police responded to a 911 call that reported she had been beaten and was barely breathing. She had died by the time they arrived.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say Vainer had been visiting her son at his Middlesex Street condominium over the weekend. Her body reportedly showed signs of severe beating, with multiple head and neck injuries.

Belous was arrested Monday morning on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court. Police say additional charges are possible.

The investigation into Vainer’s death is ongoing. The Office Chief Medical Examiner will pronounce an official cause and manner of death.