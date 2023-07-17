Crime Hopkinton woman charged after dog dies in hot car outside R.I. casino The dog was trapped inside without water or air conditioning.

A woman from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, is facing charges after police found a dog dead in her car outside a casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island, on Friday.

Local police wrote in a press release that the dog had been trapped in the vehicle for several hours with the windows closed, without water or air conditioning. Temperatures outside that day were approaching 80 degrees.

Young Ju Seol, the car’s owner, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious injury or killing of animals and one count of animal confinement in motor vehicles, police said.

Police responded to Bally’s Twin River Casino in Lincoln around 7 p.m. on Friday after casino security noticed a car with its brake lights on and “heavy condensation” in the windows. An officer broke into the car and found the dog dead inside.

Advertisement:

“The Lincoln Police Department remains committed to providing the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors, including animals,” Lincoln Police Capt. Kyle Wingate wrote in the release. “The killing of defenseless animals in such a cruel manner is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by our agency.”