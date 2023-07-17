Crime Man charged with beating another man to death at N.H. Walmart Eyewitnesses said Brian Roberge was straddling another man's chest while hitting him in the head and face, according to officials.

A New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly beating a 79-year-old man to death at a Walmart in Somersworth, officials said.

Somersworth resident Brian Roberge, 52, has been arrested and charged in the murder of Center Ossipee’s Jan VanTassel, 79, according to a press release from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Somersworth Police Chief Timothy McLin.

Officers responded to the Walmart around 11:19 p.m. on Friday and found VanTassel unresponsive and with visible head and facial injuries, Formella and McLin said. First responders determined that VanTassel had died.

On Sunday, Formella’s office announced in a press release that an autopsy determined VanTassel died due to compressional asphyxia, and that his death was a homicide.

Authorities allege that Roberge “recklessly caused the death of Mr. VanTassel under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by means of homicidal violence,” according to the press release.

The finding of compressional asphyxia is consistent with eyewitness accounts that Roberge was straddling VanTassel’s chest for several minutes while striking him in the head and face, Formella’s office said.

Additional details about the Walmart beating were not immediately available. However, Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinkley told WMUR that “the nature of what led up to that assault on the victim is still being investigated as well as what, if any, relationship there were between the defendant and the victim.”

The news outlet reported that VanTassel was a volunteer firefighter in Center Ossipee.

“He was well-known around the community, a nice guy, never gave anyone any problems, he would always come by the fire department and chat about the old days,” Fire Chief Dana Cullen told WMUR.

Roberge was scheduled for arraignment Monday afternoon in Strafford County Superior Court, court records show. He has been assigned a public defender.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381, attention Det. Sgt. Justin Rowe.