Crime Newton man held without bail in wife’s beating death A restraining order was issued against 64-year-old Richard Hanson in Newton District Court just a few days prior, officials said.

A Newton man is expected in court Monday as he faces charges in the fatal assault of his wife over the weekend.

Richard Hanson, 64, has been charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release.

He’s accused of striking his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, multiple times with one or more objects, the DA’s office said. Nancy Hanson later died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

A child in the couple’s Brookline Street home called 911 to report the ongoing assault at about 8:21 p.m. Saturday, officials said. Officers arrived at the home to find Nancy Hanson suffering from apparent blunt force injuries, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide from blunt force trauma, according to the DA’s office.

Advertisement:

A Department of Children and Families spokesperson confirmed that DCF has taken custody of the children who live in the home.

Just a few days before the fatal assault, a restraining order was issued against Richard Hanson in Newton District Court on July 13, according to the press release. Officials said Newton police had been attempting to serve the restraining order but provided no further details.

Hanson was charged Saturday night and is being held without bail pending his arraignment. The DA’s office said more charges are likely.

In an emailed newsletter, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller described Nancy Hanson’s death as a “horrific tragedy,” noting that it came on the heels of a grisly triple homicide in the city’s Nonantum neighborhood.

“I know I speak for everyone in Newton when I say my heart goes out to the woman’s family and friends,” Fuller wrote. “Relationship violence is all too prevalent in our country and Newton is no exception. … This is the time to reach out to family, friends, faith leaders and mental health professionals rather than hunkering down and going it alone.”