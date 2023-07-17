Crime Three men charged for Waltham machete attack stemming from neighbor dispute One victim suffered a deep cut to his head as a result of the attack.

Three men are facing charges in connection with a machete attack in Waltham Friday that police say was caused by a dispute between neighbors.

The attack happened a little before 6:30 p.m. near 34 Hammond St., Waltham police said in a press release.

At the scene, police determined that 27-year-old Waltham resident Osman Aguilar Borrayo attacked and injured one victim with a machete, the release said. The injured man suffered a deep cut on his head, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aguilar Borrayo allegedly attacked two other victims who were trying to stop the assault on the first victim, the release said. One of them was pregnant.

The assault stemmed from a neighbor dispute over a car accident, the release said. Police arrested two men at the scene and a third man two days later.

Police charged Aguilar Borrayo with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person, assault and battery, and mayhem.

Police also charged 19-year-old Bryan Aguilar Borrayo and 21-year-old Kevin Aguilar Borrayo, both Waltham residents, with mayhem. It is unclear what the relationship between the suspects is.

Police said they are not releasing any further information while the investigation into the attack is ongoing. Still, they said they believe there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The three suspects were arraigned in Waltham District Court Monday.