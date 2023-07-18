Crime Have you seen this alleged bicycle thief in a Punisher shirt? Transit police caught a glimpse of the alleged thief on Braintree Station's security cameras.

MBTA Transit Police are searching for a person of interest in a July 7 bicycle theft at Braintree Station.

The person of interest was captured by a security camera wearing a black T-shirt with the logo for the comic book character “The Punisher.”

Transit police shared the image in a tweet Monday evening, calling on the public to help them locate the alleged thief. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts are asked to call 617-222-1050.

ID sought re: Bicycle Larceny investigation #MBTA Braintree Station July 7,2023 at approximately 11AM. Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU w/any info you may have. 617-222-1050. TY pic.twitter.com/do0HVhICcr — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 17, 2023