Crime

Have you seen this alleged bicycle thief in a Punisher shirt?

Transit police caught a glimpse of the alleged thief on Braintree Station's security cameras.

By Chloe Courtney Bohl

MBTA Transit Police are searching for a person of interest in a July 7 bicycle theft at Braintree Station.

The person of interest was captured by a security camera wearing a black T-shirt with the logo for the comic book character “The Punisher.” 

Transit police shared the image in a tweet Monday evening, calling on the public to help them locate the alleged thief. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts are asked to call 617-222-1050.