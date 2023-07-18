Have you seen this alleged bicycle thief in a Punisher shirt?

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police are searching for a person of interest in a July 7 bicycle theft at Braintree Station.
The person of interest was captured by a security camera wearing a black T-shirt with the logo for the comic book character “The Punisher.”
Transit police shared the image in a tweet Monday evening, calling on the public to help them locate the alleged thief. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts are asked to call 617-222-1050.
