$10K reward offered for info on convicted rapist fugitive on the run since 2007

Federal and state police are offering up to $10,000 cash for information leading to the arrest of Tuen K. Lee, who was convicted in 2007 of raping a co-worker at knife point. He fled before his trial and has been on the run ever since — approximately 16 years.
Lee, 54, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. State police shared an age-enhanced photo that approximates what he looks like now. Members of the public can report information on his whereabouts by calling 1-833-677-3171 or emailing usmarshalls.gov/tips.
Lee was charged with aggravated rape, home invasion, kidnapping, armed burglary, and armed robbery while masked in Norfolk Superior Court. He was last seen in Quincy in 2007.
