Crime $10K reward offered for info on convicted rapist fugitive on the run since 2007 Tuen K. Lee has been wanted by police for 16 years.

Federal and state police are offering up to $10,000 cash for information leading to the arrest of Tuen K. Lee, who was convicted in 2007 of raping a co-worker at knife point. He fled before his trial and has been on the run ever since — approximately 16 years.

Lee, 54, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. State police shared an age-enhanced photo that approximates what he looks like now. Members of the public can report information on his whereabouts by calling 1-833-677-3171 or emailing usmarshalls.gov/tips.

Lee was charged with aggravated rape, home invasion, kidnapping, armed burglary, and armed robbery while masked in Norfolk Superior Court. He was last seen in Quincy in 2007.