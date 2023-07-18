Crime Malden police searching for missing girl 14-year-old NayLeiah Spencer Cradock has been missing since Thursday. NayLeiah Spencer Cradock, 14, of Malden

Malden police are asking the public to help locate a local teenage girl, NayLeiah Spencer Cradock, who has been missing since Thursday.

NayLeiah, 14, was last seen leaving her Malden home in a white T-shirt, blue shorts and a black backpack with her hair in a bun. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Have you seen me ?

The Malden Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating NayLeiah Spencer Cradock – age 14 of Malden, MA – if you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Malden PD at 781-322-1212 #MissingAlert pic.twitter.com/0D7FN7jcNz — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) July 13, 2023

“We just want her home,” her grandmother, Annie Ruth Spencer, told WCVB. “Whoever has her, please let her go. NayLeiah, if you’re on your own, just come home, please. That’s all I want.”

NayLeiah’s family said she had been communicating with strangers online, and feared that one of them lured her from her home. She left without her phone, which they said is unusual.

Police asked the public to contact them at 781-322-1212 with any information about NayLeiah’s whereabouts.