Dog walker sought in connection to alleged Jamaica Plain pepper spray assault

Boston Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an alleged pepper spray assault Tuesday morning in Jamaica Plain.
Police described the suspect as a Black woman about 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build, who was wearing all gray at the time of the alleged assault. She is known to walk dogs near White Stadium.
Community members with information on this individual can contact the police at 617-343-4275 or share an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to 27463.
