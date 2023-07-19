Crime Dog walker sought in connection to alleged Jamaica Plain pepper spray assault The suspect is known to walk dogs near White Stadium. Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person who is alleged to have been involved in an assault at about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday. Boston Police Department

Boston Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an alleged pepper spray assault Tuesday morning in Jamaica Plain.

Police described the suspect as a Black woman about 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build, who was wearing all gray at the time of the alleged assault. She is known to walk dogs near White Stadium.

Community members with information on this individual can contact the police at 617-343-4275 or share an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to 27463.