Crime Alleged serial rapist, a former State Street VP, granted special allowances to attend concert, family trips Police say Ivan Cheung raped multiple women and underage girls at knifepoint in 2003, 2005, and 2006.

Ivan Cheung, an alleged serial rapist and former State Street executive, was reportedly granted allowances to let him take trips and spend time with family this summer.

Cheung was arrested last year and charged with four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, and two counts of aggravated statutory rape tied to four incidents dating back to 2003, 2005, and 2006, police said at the time.

He was released on $200,000 bail with conditions a few weeks later. Cheung was ordered to remain in Massachusetts, surrender his passport, stay away from any accusers or witnesses, and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

“Mr. Cheung’s family is important to him, and he is important to his family,” a motion filed by his attorney states, according to The Boston Herald. “The very limited modifications he seeks in his bail conditions will permit him to spend quality time with his entire family before his eldest son departs for college.”

Cheung requested to stay out past his curfew on Aug. 1 for a fishing and crabbing trip to Cape Cod, on Aug. 5 to attend a concert with his wife, sister, and brother-in-law, on Aug. 12 to sleep over at his sister’s home with his wife and their two children, and on Aug. 23 to move his son into college housing within Massachusetts, the Herald reported.

He was initially arrested when investigators linked him to evidence collected from the most recent attacks by getting a DNA sample from a cigarette butt he had discarded, The Boston Globe reported.

In one incident, on July 31, 2003, Cheung allegedly picked up a 13-year-old girl near the intersection of Tremont and Hudson streets in Chinatown and forced her to perform a sex act at knifepoint, according to a police report obtained by the Globe.

A month later, he allegedly encountered a 14-year-old girl engaging in sex work on Beacon Hill and drove her to Charlestown. There, he threatened her with a knife and allegedly raped her twice, according to the Globe.

In October 2005, Cheung met a 23-year-old woman at a bar in Boston who accepted a ride home from him. He allegedly drove her to an area she did not know, raped her, and stabbed her.

In April 2006, according to police, he picked up an 18-year-old woman in the North End and drove her to Wellesley. Once there, he allegedly raped and stabbed her, according to the Globe.