Crime Police arrest restaurant owner Patrick Mendoza in connection to Hanover Street shooting Mendoza, owner of Monica's Trattoria in the North End, allegedly shot at another man with whom he had an ongoing feud. Patrick Mendoza allegedly shot a hole through the window of Modern Pastry on July 12. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Patrick Mendoza, 54, of Boston, was arrested in connection with a shooting outside Modern Pastry in the North End.

The Boston Police Fugitive Unit has arrested Patrick Mendoza, owner of Monica’s Trattoria in the North End, after he allegedly fired shots at another man on Hanover street on July 12.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a bullet pierced the front window of Modern Pastry. Mendoza, 54, now faces multiple assault charges and will be arraigned Friday in the Boston Municipal Court.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. In security footage obtained by WCVB, the alleged shooter rides by on a bike and points a gun at the victim, then gets off the bike and continues to brandish the gun until the victim runs away.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but WCVB reported that it was Rocco Giovenello, who lives above Modern Pastry. He and Mendoza reportedly had an ongoing feud.

“I knew it was coming,” Giovenello told WCVB. “I’m just glad nobody got hurt or killed.”

Meanwhile, the Boston Licensing Board has given Monica’s Trattoria — which has been in the Mendoza family for over 20 years — until the end of the day Friday to file paperwork demonstrating that a proposed new manager of record is qualified to replace Patrick Mendoza. The restaurant’s liquor license hangs in the balance.

The manager of record is formally responsible for the restaurant and their name appears on its liquor license, the Globe reported, though whether Mendoza’s name is solely on the liquor license or also applies to food service is unconfirmed.

At a licensing board meeting on Thursday, the Mendoza family’s lawyer said that it would be unfair to penalize the rest of the Mendoza family and the 25 other employees at Monica’s by revoking the liquor license. The Mendozas are hoping to transfer the manager of record title to Amanda McQueen, the restaurant’s operations manager of six years.