Woman stabbed near Park Street T station

Police are investigating a stabbing near Park Street Station Thursday night that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to 121 Tremont St., near the MBTA station, around 11:30 p.m., police told Boston.com. The woman, whose name has not been released to the public, was transported to a local hospital soon after.

Around midnight, the MBTA reported delays on the Red Line due to police activity near the station.

Red Line: Delays of about 20 minutes due to police activity at Park Street. — MBTA (@MBTA) July 21, 2023

No arrest had been made as of Friday morning.