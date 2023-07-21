Woman stabbed near Park Street T station

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating a stabbing near Park Street Station Thursday night that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to 121 Tremont St., near the MBTA station, around 11:30 p.m., police told Boston.com. The woman, whose name has not been released to the public, was transported to a local hospital soon after.
Around midnight, the MBTA reported delays on the Red Line due to police activity near the station.
No arrest had been made as of Friday morning.
