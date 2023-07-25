Crime Stoughton police say man responding to plumbing ad was carjacked A 34-year-old Boston man is facing a slew of charges.

A man responding to an online advertisement requesting plumbing assistance ended up being the victim of a carjacking on Monday evening, Stoughton police said.

The victim, who is in his mid-40s, arrived at the address he was given in Stoughton, only to discover that no one was there, according to a release.

He called the person who had sought out plumbing services, who said he would arrive shortly.

Soon after, the suspect approached the victim’s car, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and brandished a gun, police said. The suspect allegedly threatened the victim, grabbing his cellphone and wallet and taking over control of the vehicle before speeding off.

Advertisement:

The victim was not injured in the incident, police said.

Stoughton police responded to the scene at the intersection of Pierce and Leach streets near Halloran Park just before 6 p.m.

They used tracking technology to locate the stolen vehicle in Boston and then coordinated with Boston police to track it down.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Boston police reportedly found the stolen vehicle in the area of Horadan Way and Cornelia Court in Roxbury and tried to stop it.

The driver, who Boston police later identified as 34-year-old Junior Joseph of Boston, saw police and allegedly accelerated in reverse, striking a police cruiser.

Joseph initially refused to show his hands and attempted to flee the scene, but officers soon took him into custody without further incident, police said.

Inside the vehicle, authorities said they found a Ruger .380 firearm with one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine.

Another person was also inside the car at the time, but police said they were not involved in any of the incidents, so they were released.

Joseph now faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a canceled registration, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon to wit motor vehicle, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Advertisement:

Authorities added that Joseph could face additional charges from Stoughton police.

An investigation remains ongoing.