Police ID man wanted for allegedly stealing truck with baby in it

Cristofanes Mendes, 33, of Boston is wanted for allegedly stealing a truck with an infant inside earlier this month. Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help locating a 33-year-old suspect in connection to an alleged vehicle theft in Dorchester earlier this month.

Authorities are seeking Cristofanes Mendes of Boston on charges of reckless endangerment of a child, larceny of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in connection to a July 14 incident at Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street.

Police described Mendes as a Hispanic man, weighing about 230 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes, they added.

Police previously shared photos of the suspect, alleging that on July 14, shortly before 3 p.m., he stole a truck with an infant inside the vehicle.

The child’s parents had parked at 430 Geneva Ave. and stepped out of the truck to tend to their 2-year-old when the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and drove toward Bowdoin Street, police said in a previous release.

The suspect returned moments later, placed a car seat containing the infant down on the sidewalk, and fled in the truck once again, according to authorities. The parents reunited with their child, and EMS soon responded to evaluate the infant at the scene.

About an hour later, police reportedly found the stolen truck at 156 Columbia Road.

Anyone who comes into contact with Mendes should call 911 right away, police said.

The public can call detectives at 617-343-4330 with any information related to the suspect’s location or this case.

Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).