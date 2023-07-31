Crime 33-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing truck with infant inside Cristofanes Mendes allegedly stole the truck before driving back and returning the child moments later. Cristofanes Mendes, 33, of Boston was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck with an infant inside earlier this month. Boston Police Department

A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly stealing a truck with an infant inside in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

Cristofanes “Christopher” Mendes of Boston allegedly stole the truck from 430 Geneva Ave. on July 14 after the child’s parents left the vehicle to attend to their two-year-old, according to police.

Authorities said Mendes drove back moments later and placed the car seat containing the infant on the sidewalk. Then, Mendes got back in the truck, allegedly stealing it once again to flee the scene.

The parents and infant were reunited, according to police. EMS evaluated the infant upon arriving at the scene.

An hour later, police said, the stolen truck was found at 156 Columbia Rd.

Authorities said Mendes was found Monday morning at the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Chesterton Street in Roxbury and arrested without incident.

Mendes is currently facing charges of reckless endangerment of a child, larceny of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the police.