Crime Man wanted for Hyde Park hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old boy turns himself in The crash killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre.

The man police believe is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre in Hyde Park earlier this month has turned himself in, authorities said Monday evening.

Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Olguens Joseph in connection with the fatal crash, they said in a press release Monday afternoon. Joseph later turned himself in.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 18, police responded to the area of 165 Wood Avenue. At the crash site, police found Ivan after he had been hit by a car and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Olguens Joseph is wanted for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy earlier this month. – Boston Police Department

First responders took Ivan to a hospital where he was declared dead. Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, who has now been identified as Joseph, did not stop after the crash, and instead fled the scene.

Advertisement:

Ivan’s uncle told reporters previously that the child’s mother came home with a new car the day of the crash, and that the family was outside admiring the car when Ivan was hit.

Joseph is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and operation of an unregistered or uninsured motor vehicle.

Last week, police released a photo and a video of the car they believe was involved in the crash.

“We asked for the community’s help in this matter and we’ve gotten the community’s help in the matter. And so we thank you, the community, for everything that you have done,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at a press conference Monday evening.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (617) 343-4470.