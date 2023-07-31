Crime Police identify South Boston woman, 21, stabbed to death near Common Boston homicide detectives urge anyone with information related to the incident to call them at 617-343-4470.

A 21-year-old woman died at a local hospital after she was stabbed near Boston Common the night of July 20.

Boston police responded to a report of a stabbing near Park Street Station around 11:30 p.m. that Thursday night, a release noted.

First responders transported the victim — who police have since identified as Jazreanna Sheppard of South Boston — to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Boston police.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information related to the incident to call them at 617-343-4470. Community members can also submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).