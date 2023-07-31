Police identify South Boston woman, 21, stabbed to death near Common

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 21-year-old woman died at a local hospital after she was stabbed near Boston Common the night of July 20.
Boston police responded to a report of a stabbing near Park Street Station around 11:30 p.m. that Thursday night, a release noted.
First responders transported the victim — who police have since identified as Jazreanna Sheppard of South Boston — to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
The stabbing remains under investigation by Boston police.
Homicide detectives urge anyone with information related to the incident to call them at 617-343-4470. Community members can also submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.