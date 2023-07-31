Crime Police: Woman fought off man who grabbed her from behind on Riverwalk in Waltham The woman described the suspect to police as a man in his 30s or 40s, average height, tan skin, and an athletic build.

A man grabbed a woman from behind and tried to cover her mouth in an assault near the Charles River in Waltham on Sunday night, but she fought back, Massachusetts State Police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, told police that she was walking on a footbridge along the Riverwalk between Newton and Farewell streets near Shaw’s supermarket around 8 p.m. when she heard footsteps behind her, an email from State Police spokesman Dave Procopio noted.

Despite the man’s attempts to put his hand over her mouth, she was able to scream and evade further assault, getting him to let go of her as she ran off, Procopio said.

The woman turned around to see the man run away. She described the suspect to police as a man in his 30s or 40s, average height, tan skin, and an athletic build. He was also wearing a baseball cap at the time, Procopio said.

Waltham and State Police searched the area, but did not find the man described.

An investigation remains ongoing.