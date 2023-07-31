Crime Two dead, several injured in Boston shootings, stabbings Sunday night “We should all be outraged by the calamitous violence that rocked our neighborhoods last night.”

Two people died and several more were injured after Boston saw three shootings and a triple-stabbing within the span of a few hours Sunday night.

According to Boston police, the night of violence began around 7:47 p.m., when officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street in Roxbury and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Boston police said.

Just hours later, police received another report of a person shot in Roxbury, this time at the intersection of Weldon and Quincy streets. Officers responded to the scene at about 11:08 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A third shooting happened less than half an hour later in Dorchester. Police responded to 99 Draper St. at 11:32 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, a Boston police spokesperson told Boston.com Monday. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police were also called to nearby Charles Street minutes later for a stabbing that left three people injured. The Boston police spokesperson said Boston EMS brought two people to a local hospital with stab wounds, while a third person sought care on their own; their injuries are all considered nonlife-threatening.

“We should all be outraged by the calamitous violence that rocked our neighborhoods last night,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Monday. “My heart cries out for our city and for everyone impacted by these tragedies.”

Boston police have reported no arrests.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information on the two shooting deaths to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who want to make anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

“We’ll work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and we ask anyone in the community with information to please help us,” Hayden said. “It is high time, the necessary time indeed, for a tidal attitude shift around illegal gun possession and the havoc it wreaks.”