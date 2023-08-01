Crime Judge denies gag order request in Karen Read case Judge Beverly Cannone acknowledged that statements made by Read’s lawyers “are arguably inflammatory," but said she didn't see a need for a gag order right now. Karen Read (center top) is surrounded by a mob of media as she leaves court with her legal team on May 3, 2023. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe Staff

A Norfolk Superior Court judge on Monday denied prosecutors’ request for a gag order in the case of Karen Read, a Mansfield woman charged with murder in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

In her decision, Judge Beverly Cannone acknowledged that public statements made by Read’s lawyers “are arguably inflammatory and appear to have fueled much of the publicity in this case,” but said she did not find “a substantial likelihood that the statements will materially prejudice the proceedings.”

Read is accused of striking John O’Keefe with her car and leaving him to die in the snow on Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors allege that she backed up into O’Keefe while dropping him off at a fellow Boston police officer’s home in Canton following a night out, but Read’s lawyers argue that the 43-year-old was framed and that other afterparty guests are to blame.

In a motion filed in June, Assistant District Attorneys Adam C. Lally and Laura A. McLaughlin asked Cannone to bar Read’s attorneys from speaking about parts of the case outside the courtroom, arguing that the lawyers’ tactics fueled an invasion of witnesses’ privacy.

Cannone acknowledged that the defense team’s statements to the media “have at times arguably crossed the line of permissibility,” cautioning the lawyers to be mindful of the rules.

However, she saw no need for the gag order at this time.

“The statements at issue can generally be characterized as responses to the accusations against the defendant and as pertaining to the theory of her defense,” Cannone wrote. “Further, the likelihood that they could cause any material prejudice is minimized by the fact that no trial date has been scheduled.”

She also warned that Monday’s decision doesn’t rule out the possibility of a future order limiting attorneys’ statements.

In an interview prior to Monday’s decision, Boston-based criminal defense attorney Peter Elikann told Boston.com that gag orders are rare.

“Gag orders are granted extremely rarely; it almost never happens,” he said. “The key is if you do make public statements about the case, you don’t want them to be misleading in such a highly prejudicial way.”

If there is a concern that the potential juror pool has become prejudiced or swayed to one side or the other, courts will sometimes order a change of jurisdiction and move the case to a different area, Elikann explained.

“The problem with a case like this is it’s been so covered by the media throughout the state that it might be hard to find another county anywhere in Massachusetts where the members of the public have not heard about the case,” he said.

The case has also drawn national attention, with NBC’s “Dateline” set to feature the story in an upcoming episode.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury and death. She’s due back in court on Sept. 15.