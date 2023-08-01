Crime Man held on $15K bail in 4-year-old’s hit-and-run death Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called Tuesday's arraignment “an important step towards the road to justice” for 4-year-old Hyde Park boy Ivan Pierre. Olguens Joseph is arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court Tuesday for the July 18 fatal hit-and-run of a 4-year-old in Hyde Park. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff, Pool

A Mattapan man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to several charges stemming from the July 18 hit-and-run crash that killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre in Hyde Park.

Olguens Joseph, 30, is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and operating an unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle, authorities previously announced. He turned himself in on Monday.

Joseph was arraigned Tuesday in West Roxbury Municipal Court, where he was ordered held on $15,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors pushed for the $15,000 bail, alleging that Joseph took steps to hide his identity and avoid arrest, according to The Boston Globe. However, defense attorney Winston Kendall reportedly argued that the bail was too high, and that Joseph could not post it because he has no savings.

How authorities tracked down a suspect in the hit-and-run

The fatal collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. on July 18 near 165 Wood Ave. Boston police said Ivan was suffering from life-threatening injuries when first responders arrived, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Advertisement:

The boy’s uncle told reporters last month that Ivan’s mother had come home with a new car the day of the crash, and the family was gathered outside to admire it when Ivan was struck. Boston police later released photos and video of the car they believe was involved in the hit-and-run.

A family photo of Ivan Pierre, the 4-year-old boy who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hyde Park. – Handout, via The Boston Globe

According to a police report filed in court and obtained by the Globe, a tipster told police on July 25 that the suspect vehicle was possibly located at 112 Hazelton St., Apt. 1, in Mattapan — Joseph’s listed address.

The Globe reported that detectives spoke to Joseph, who said he’d recently returned the gray Chevrolet Spark because it was too small for his family. The seller told police that Joseph called him about returning the car on July 20, and that the car had a dent on its hood when Joseph brought it back, according to the Globe.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden noted the important role community tips played in the investigation.

“We’re brought here today in large part, if not entirely, because people in the community spoke up and provided information to the police that was tremendously helpful to the investigation,” he said in an audio clip shared by his office.

‘The road to justice for young Ivan’

Hayden alleged that Joseph was driving too fast and “took a number of steps” to conceal the hit-and-run.

Advertisement:

“And then I think when the walls closed in on him, he stepped forward,” the DA said.

He described the arraignment as “an important step towards the road to justice for young Ivan. We continue to keep his family in our thoughts and our prayers, and we ask that the community continue to do the same.”

Hayden also noted that members of Ivan’s family were in court for Tuesday’s arraignment.

“For all of us, there’s just no words for the tragedy that has happened here,” he said. “They are obviously heartbroken and solemn, and I think at times even have difficulty in expressing how they’re feeling — that’s understandable, that’s natural. We will just continue to love and support them and rally around them.”