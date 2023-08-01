Crime Peabody chiropractor accused of hiding a camera in his office bathroom faces added child porn charges Scott Kline allegedly hid a camera in the bathroom of a home and took a video of an underage girl while she was showering. Chiropractor Scott Kline was arraigned on child porn charges in Peabody District Court Tuesday. Mass.gov

A North Shore chiropractor who was previously accused of secretly taking pictures of people in the nude using a camera he’d hidden in his office bathroom is now facing added child pornography charges.

Middleton resident Scott Kline allegedly hid a camera in the bathroom of a home and secretly took a video of an underage girl while she showered, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said in a press release Tuesday.

The release said that Kline, owner of Peabody chiropractic office Back on Track, knew the girl. But it is unclear whose home the 44-year-old allegedly hid the camera in, or how old the girl was when he recorded her.

Kline’s attorney, Paul Moraski, said Tuesday that he could not comment on the new charges because of an impoundment order that bars the public from viewing evidence in the case. Still, he said, “my client denies the allegations and we look forward to fighting [them] in court.”

Authorities discovered evidence that Kline secretly recorded the girl while investigating allegations that he hid a camera next to the toilet in the bathroom of his chiropractic office and secretly took pictures of people while they were undressed, the release said.

Kline was first accused in mid-July, and at the time, authorities said they obtained a search warrant for his office and confiscated ample digital evidence.

Kline faces several charges

Kline was arraigned in Peabody District Court Tuesday on two counts of possession of child pornography and videotaping a minor, the release said.

During court proceedings, a not guilty plea was entered on Kline’s behalf, NBC10 Boston reported. The judge set bail at $50,000, ordered Kline to have no contact with the victim, and ordered him to surrender his passport.

Authorities previously charged Kline with photographing an unsuspecting nude person. Police began investigating him after a patient of his discovered the office bathroom camera.

Authorities have set up a tip line for Kline’s patients and others who think they may have been victimized by him or have any information about the case, the release said. That number is 781-897-6725.

After Kline was first charged, the Essex District Attorney’s office referred the case to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office to avoid a potential conflict of interest. It is unclear what the potential conflict of interest may be.