Weymouth woman allegedly embezzled $1.3 million from Holbrook windshield repair company, police say

A 36-year-old Weymouth woman allegedly embezzled more than $1.3 million from a Holbrook-based windshield repair company, according to Holbrook police.

On Wednesday, police arrested Ashley Sumner on multiple charges including larceny and money laundering, among others, for allegedly stealing from her former employer, Allstate Auto Glass, police said in a press release.

Sumner began working for Allstate in 2020, and resigned from the company in February 2023, police said. While employed there, she had access to the company’s finances.

Holbrook police began investigating Sumner in March 2023 after Allstate told them they suspected her of stealing $50,000, police said. A months-long investigation revealed that she allegedly made multiple fraudulent credit card charges, direct deposits, and wire transfers.

Police said they believe Sumner stole more than $1.3 million from Allstate between January 2021 and February 2023. They charged her with larceny over $1,200, money laundering, four counts of identity fraud, and two counts of improper use of a credit card over $1,200.

Sumner was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court, police said. The judge set a cash bail of $100,000. Sumner’s next court date is Aug. 30.