Crime Loved ones of Jazreanna Sheppard, South Boston woman stabbed near Common, seek justice and support from the community “The entire city should stand up and fight for the life and death of Jazreanna Sheppard.”

Family and friends of Jazreanna Sheppard of South Boston, who in July was stabbed and later died from her injuries, are asking for community support to help cover the cost of a funeral service.

“Jazreanna was a wonderful sister, mother, and friend, who touched the lives of those around her. She leaves behind her 2 year old beloved son Zaraji,” they wrote on a GoFundMe page. “We want to give Jaz the memorial she deserves to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

Sheppard, 21, was stabbed near the Boston Common on July 20 and taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The family noted on the GoFundMe page that they decided to donate Sheppard’s organs after her death to save others’ lives.

Sheppard’s loved ones have also circulated a Facebook post demanding that the local community not ignore her killing.

“The continued violence in Boston…needs to be stopped,” the post reads. “The entire city should stand up and fight for the life and death of Jazreanna Sheppard.”

“We ask that her killing be publicized and investigated to the fullest extent,” the post continues. “Jazreanna deserves an uproar of concern, a rally of people, and protests for the wrongdoing she has suffered.”

Boston police are investigating Sheppard’s death and urge anyone with information related to the incident to call them at 617-343-4470. Community members can also submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

The Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides 24/7, free, private support to community members seeking emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community at 617-431-0125.