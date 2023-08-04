Crime Police release sketch of suspect in alleged assault on Riverwalk in Waltham Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man, believed to be in his 30s or late 20s. Authorities described the suspect in an alleged assault on the Riverwalk in Waltham as a Hispanic man, believed to be in his 30s or late 20s. Massachusetts State Police

Waltham and state police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged assault on the Riverwalk earlier this week.

Authorities shared the above police artist’s sketch of the suspect and described him as a Hispanic man, believed to be in his 30s or late 20s. The suspect, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, was reportedly wearing a baseball cap at the time of the incident.

On Sunday around 8:45 p.m., the man allegedly grabbed a woman from behind while she was walking on a footbridge along the Riverwalk between Newton and Farewell streets near Shaw’s supermarket.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, said the man attempted to cover her mouth, but she was able to scream and evade further assault, getting him to let go of her as she ran off, according to police.

The woman turned around to see the man run away, later providing police with his description.

Police initially searched the area, but did not find the alleged assailant.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about this case can contact Massachusetts State Police Troop H Detectives at 617-740-7544, the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600, or simply call 911.

Lincoln Police Department assisted in creating the sketch.