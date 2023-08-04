Crime Suspect sought in Nubian Square robbery of elderly victim Authorities said the unarmed robbery took place at MBTA Nubian Station on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

MBTA Transit Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly man in Roxbury this week

Authorities said the unarmed robbery took place at the MBTA Nubian Station on Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim was an 84-year-old man, they added in a post to social media.

Police did not detail what was taken during the alleged incident.

Anyone with information about the person, pictured below, can contact police at 617-222-1050.