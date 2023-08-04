Suspect sought in Nubian Square robbery of elderly victim

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
MBTA Transit Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly man in Roxbury this week
Authorities said the unarmed robbery took place at the MBTA Nubian Station on Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim was an 84-year-old man, they added in a post to social media.
Police did not detail what was taken during the alleged incident.
Anyone with information about the person, pictured below, can contact police at 617-222-1050.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.